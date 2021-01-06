Comments
NORTH TEXAS (CBSNEWS.COM) — A Dallas-based mahjong company is receiving some of the first pushback of 2021, as its creators are being criticized of “gentrifying” the game of mahjong.
The Mahjong Line markets itself as a “unique ” take on mahjong tile sets that represent the founders personalities, but they’ve been accused of trying to change a game that wasn’t theirs to begin with.
Mahjong is a draw and discard game that requires 144 tiles adorned with Chinese characters and symbols. The game originated in China, and still maintains massive levels of importance to Chinese Americans.
♦♦♦ Click Here To Read The Complete Story On cbsnews.com ♦♦♦