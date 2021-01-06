DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Homicide detectives in Dallas are searching for the man who shot and killed 29-year-old Kendrick Hampton.

Police said the suspect is a Black male. He shot Hampton, who was sitting in his car in the 3200 block of South Lancaster Road then fled.

One of Hampton’s friends drove him to another location where an ambulance picked him up and took him to the hospital where he died.

Dallas Police are asking that anyone with information regarding this offense contact Det. Rodriguez with the Dallas Police Department Homicide Unit at (214) 671-3994 or josue.rodriguez@dallascityhall.com.

Crime Stoppers will pay up to $5,000 for information called in that leads to the arrest and indictment for this felony offense and other felony offenses. Call Crime Stoppers at 214-373-TIPS (8477), 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.

MORE FROM CBSDFW