FORT WORTH, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Fort Worth firefighters saved a woman in her 80’s from a burning home on the 900 block of Winnie Street on the east side of town.
The fire broke out shortly after 7 a.m. on Wednesday, January 6, 2021.
A search team made entry and found the woman despite heavy smoke in a bedroom within minutes.
She was brought out of the home and FWFD paramedics immediately began advanced medical care on scene. The patient was transported to a local hospital with critical injuries.
Thirty minutes later, the fire was declared under control.
At this time, there is an active investigation into the cause of the fire.
