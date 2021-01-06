FORT WORTH, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – The Fort Worth Police Department is searching for a couple of thieves who made off with multiple pallets of clothing and boots on Christmas Day.
Police said one of the suspects first cased the distribution center located at 15201 Blue Mound Road in the afternoon. He was driving a black 2020 GMC pickup truck.
He entered the facility through a small window, loitered inside the business, and left a short time later.
A couple hours later, at 5 p.m., the same man returned to the distribution center in a U-Haul truck with another suspect. They then loaded up the merchandise in the U-Haul and took off.
Police described the men as White, between 30 to 40 years of age.
Anyone who recognizes the men, or knows anything about the theft is asked to call 817-392-3148.
