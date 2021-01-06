RICHARDSON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – A Richardson software creator is working to make the experience of trying to find the COVID-19 vaccine easier.

“My dad has been trying to get the vaccine and he has not been successful yet,” Carri Craver said. “When I saw this problem, I thought I can solve this.”

With more than twenty years of experience in software creation, Carri Craver built and launched a free crowdsourcing website called Covid19VaccineTx.com last weekend.

Using state data, the website lists locations that have received vaccine shipments and allows people to give updates on them.

For example, do they have any current supply? Are they currently accepting appointments? And if so, who qualifies? How can you sign up?

“I knew this was an over 65 audience that’s really trying to get the vaccine right now,” she said. “I wanted to make sure that the fonts were large and that the forms were simple.”

In just a few days, more than 1,700 people have utilized the website.

“I’m so happy to be helping this many people,” Craver said.

Starting Thursday, Jan. 7, a new feature will launch on the website.

People will be able to register to be updated when vaccines become available near them.

MORE FROM CBSDFW