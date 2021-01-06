AUSTIN, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – The Republican Party of Texas removed its Sergeant-at-Arms on Wednesday, Jan. 6 after he endorsed the chaos and violence at the U.S. Capitol.
Walter West II wrote on Facebook “You Accepted ANTIFA burning down your cities… Now Deal with them taking back OUR HOUSE.”
The state party released a statement the following statement in response:
“The Republican Party of Texas in no way endorses Walter West’s statement about the lawlessness occurring at the Capitol Building. He will be removed as Sergeant-at-Arms for the Party.
Whereas we vigorously support the First Amendment right to freely assemble, we condemn violence and pray for all gathering in our nation’s capital and those at the Capitol Building. The Texas GOP has always been on the side of law and order and will remain so.”
