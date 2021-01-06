Comments
WASHINGTON, D.C. (CBSNEWS.COM) — Supporters of President Trump stormed barricades and confronted police outside the Capitol on Wednesday, shortly after Mr. Trump gave a speech once again falsely claiming to have won a second term.
Thousands of the president’s supporters descended on Washington, D.C., for the speech, and to protest certification of President-elect Joe Biden’s victory in the November 2020 election. After Mr. Trump’s speech, many made their way to the Capitol.
