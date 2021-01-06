CBS News Live:Protests In Washington, DC Delay Certification/Debate On Election 2020
By CBSDFW.com Staff
Filed Under:barricades, President-elect Joe Biden, pro-Trump protestors, Senate chamber, stormed building, stormed capitol, Trump supporters, Vice President-elect Kamala Harris

WASHINGTON, D.C. (CBSNEWS.COM) — Supporters of President Trump stormed barricades and confronted police outside the Capitol on Wednesday, shortly after Mr. Trump gave a speech once again falsely claiming to have won a second term.

Supporters of US President Donald Trump enter the US Capitol as smoke fills the corridor on January 6, 2021, in Washington, DC. (credit: Saul Loeb/AFP via Getty Images)

Thousands of the president’s supporters descended on Washington, D.C., for the speech, and to protest certification of President-elect Joe Biden’s victory in the November 2020 election. After Mr. Trump’s speech, many made their way to the Capitol.

