DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Two men were arrested for the Dec. 12, 2020 murder of a 29-year-old in Dallas, police said Thursday.
Police said they responded to 8245 Scyene Road on that Saturday at around 4 a.m. and found the victim, Demarcus Pierre Thurman, dead from gunshot wounds.
Through the investigation, police determined that Anthony Cain Sheckells, 27, and Roman Arielyus Davis, 19, were suspects in the homicide.
They were both arrested on Dec. 16, 2020 by the U.S. Marshal North Texas Fugitive Task Force and were transported to Dallas County Jail.
