Winter Storm On Track To Bring Rain, Snow To North Texas This WeekendAfter cold, drenching rains a few days ago and a subsequent warmup to spring like weather, a new storm system is expected to bring widespread rain and some snow to parts of North Texas this weekend.

Officials Confirm It Was A Tornado That Caused Storm Damage In Corsicana On December 30The National Weather Service has confirmed it was a tornado that caused damage in Corsicana on December 30.

Parts Of Texas Expected To Get Heavy Snow After Storm Spawns Tornado In Navarro CountyMore than a foot of snow could accumulate in parts of Texas as a winter storm continues to move across the southwestern part of the state Wednesday. As the storm moves eastward it could spawn tornadoes in parts of Texas and Louisiana on New Year's Eve.