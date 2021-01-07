Comments
DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Dallas Police have arrested a man for the Saturday, Jan. 2 murder of Antheley Matthew Hollins, 51 in the 1900 block of Las Cruces Lane.
Police arrested Julius Ray Nichols, 37, on Tuesday, Jan. 6 in connection with the deadly shooting.
Police have not explained the relationship between the suspect and victim or provided any details on what led up to Hollins being shot multiple times around 1:15 p.m. on Saturday.
According to Dallas County Jail records, Nichols is charged with murder and his bond is set at $1,000,000.
MORE FROM CBSDFW