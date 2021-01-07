CBSN Dallas - Ft. WorthWatch Now
By CBSDFW.com Staff
Filed Under:dallas police, Deadly Shooting, DFW News, Homicide, Julius Ray Nichols, Murder Suspect

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Dallas Police have arrested a man for the Saturday, Jan. 2 murder of Antheley Matthew Hollins, 51 in the 1900 block of Las Cruces Lane.

Police arrested Julius Ray Nichols, 37, on Tuesday, Jan. 6 in connection with the deadly shooting.

Julius Ray Nichols (Dallas County Jail)

Police have not explained the relationship between the suspect and victim or provided any details on what led up to Hollins being shot multiple times around 1:15 p.m. on Saturday.

According to Dallas County Jail records, Nichols is charged with murder and his bond is set at $1,000,000.

MORE FROM CBSDFW

CBSDFW.com Staff

Comments

Leave a Reply