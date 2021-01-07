Comments
FRISCO, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – In a surprise to many, Dallas Cowboys receiver Amari Cooper said Thursday he had surgery and that it was a success. Detail on his injury have not yet been released.
In an Instagram post, Cooper showed a picture of a medical boot on his right leg with the caption “Surgery was a success.” He also posted a video of himself in a wheelchair and a worker pushing him through a hospital.
Neither Cooper nor the Cowboys have not said what he needed surgery on or what his injury was.
He finished the 2020 regular season with 92 catches for 1,114 receiving yards and five touchdowns. He played in all 16 games, as well.
