FRISCO, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – In a surprise to many, Dallas Cowboys receiver Amari Cooper said Thursday he had surgery and that it was a success. Detail on his injury have not yet been released.

In an Instagram post, Cooper showed a picture of a medical boot on his right leg with the caption “Surgery was a success.” He also posted a video of himself in a wheelchair and a worker pushing him through a hospital.

Neither Cooper nor the Cowboys have not said what he needed surgery on or what his injury was.

Amari Cooper #19 of the Dallas Cowboys runs after making a catch in the third quarter against Grayland Arnold #37 of the Philadelphia Eagles at AT&T Stadium on December 27, 2020 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

He finished the 2020 regular season with 92 catches for 1,114 receiving yards and five touchdowns. He played in all 16 games, as well.

