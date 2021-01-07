DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Dallas County Health and Human Services reported 2,590 additional positive cases of COVID-19 in Dallas County on Thursday, Jan. 7.

Of those, 2,207 are confirmed cases and 383 are probable cases.

There is a cumulative total of 186,181 confirmed cases (PCR test).

There is a cumulative total of 23,211 probable cases (antigen test).

A total of 1,735 Dallas County residents have lost their lives due to COVID-19 illness after 20 more deaths were reported Thursday.

Among the deaths was a Dallas man in his 30s who did not have underlying high-risk health conditions.

“This is a somber reminder that COVID can strike everyone and can cause grave illness and potentially death to anyone,” said Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins in a statement. “January and February are modeled to be our worst months for COVID positive cases and deaths assuming that the population continues to make good choices and avoid crowds throughout that time and in the following months.”

There were 1,166 COVID-19 patients in acute care in Dallas County while the number of emergency room visits for COVID-19-like symptoms was 592 as of Jan. 6.

DCHHS said this is the fourth straight day the county has seen record high COVID-19 hospitalizations.

Judge Jenkins said the county is working to get a lot more vaccine out to the public next week.

“We are working feverishly to get the sites open that will increase vaccination to our 1B population next week. It will be an effort led by Dallas County but with the help of EMTs from all of our cities. The shots are by appointment only and those who come without an appointment will be turned away. The only persons who will receive those appointments from DCHHS are people who sign up on the Dallas County registration website,” said Judge Jenkins.

The provisional seven-day average of daily new confirmed and probable cases (by date of test collection) for CDC week 52 was to 1,637, which is a rate of 62.1 daily new cases per 100,000 residents.

The percentage of respiratory specimens testing positive for SARS-CoV-2 remains high, with 27.2% of symptomatic patients presenting to area hospitals testing positive in week 52 (week ending 12/26/20).

Since the beginning of the pandemic, over 3,864 healthcare workers and first responders have been diagnosed with COVID-19 in Dallas County.

Over the past 30 days, there have been 5,309 COVID-19 cases in school-aged children and staff reported from 677 separate K-12 schools in Dallas County, including 454 staff members.

There are currently 106 active long-term care facility outbreaks. This is the highest number of long-term care facilities with active outbreaks reported in Dallas County since the beginning of the pandemic.

A total of 3,201 residents and 1,808 healthcare workers in long-term facilities in Dallas have been diagnosed with COVID-19. Of these, 688 have been hospitalized and 361 have died.

About 22% of all deaths reported to date have been associated with long-term care facilities.

Forty outbreaks of COVID-19 in congregate-living facilities (e.g. homeless shelters, group homes, and halfway homes) have been reported in the past 30 days associated with 99 cases.

Of all confirmed cases requiring hospitalization to date, more than two-thirds have been under 65 years of age.

Diabetes has been an underlying high-risk health condition reported in about a third of all hospitalized patients with COVID-19.

The additional deaths reported Thursday include the following:

– A man in his 30’s who was a resident of the city of Dallas. He had been critically ill in an area hospital and did not have underlying high risk health conditions.

– A woman in her 40’s who was a resident of the city of Mesquite. She expired in an area hospital ED and had underlying high risk health conditions.

– A man in his 40’s who was a resident of the city of Dallas. He had been critically ill in an area hospital and had underlying high risk health conditions.

– A man in his 50’s who was a resident of the city of Dallas. He had been critically ill in an area hospital and did not have underlying high risk health conditions.

– A woman in her 50’s who was a resident of a long-term care facility in the city of Dallas. She had been critically ill in an area hospital and had underlying high risk health conditions.

– A man in his 60’s who was a resident of the city of Garland. He had been critically ill in an area hospital and did not have underlying high risk health conditions.

– A woman in her 60’s who was a resident of the city of Dallas. She had been hospitalized and had underlying high risk conditions.

– A man in his 60’s who was a resident of the city of Mesquite. He had been hospitalized and had underlying high risk health conditions.

– A man in his 60’s who was a resident of the city of Balch Springs. He had been critically ill in an area hospital and had underlying high risk health conditions.

– A man in his 60’s who was a resident of the city of Mesquite. He had been critically ill in an area hospital and had underlying high risk health conditions.

– A woman in her 60’s who was a resident of the city of Dallas. She had been critically ill in an area hospital and had underlying high risk conditions.

– A woman in her 70’s who was a resident of the city of Seagoville. She had been hospitalized and had underlying high risk health conditions.

– A man in his 70’s who was a resident of the city of Mesquite. He had been critically ill in an area hospital and had underlying high risk health conditions.

– A man in his 70’s who was a resident of a long-term care facility in the city of Dallas. He had been critically ill in an area hospital and had underlying high risk health conditions.

– A woman in her 70’s who was a resident of the city of Desoto. She had been critically ill in an area hospital and had underlying high risk health conditions.

– A man in his 70’s who was a resident of the city of Farmers Branch. He had been critically ill in an area hospital and had underlying high risk health conditions.

– A man in his 80’s who was a resident of the city of Dallas. He expired in an area hospital ED and had underlying high risk conditions.

– A man in his 80’s who was a resident of the city of Mesquite. He had been critically ill in an area hospital and had underlying high risk health conditions.

– A woman in her 80’s who was a resident of the city of Dallas. She had been hospitalized and had underlying high risk health conditions.

– A woman in her 80’s who was a resident of the city of Dallas. She had been critically ill in an area hospital and had underlying high risk health conditions.

