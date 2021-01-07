DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Dallas ISD, in partnership Dallas County Health and Human Services and Parkland Hospital, is working to get vaccinations for those in the district who currently qualify.

“Employees reach out to me and say I fall under this category, do you know when I’m going to be able to receive the vaccine?” DISD Health Director Jennifer Finley said.

Finley says, so far, the majority of the district’s clinical staff has been vaccinated. They fall under the CDC’s first priority group, 1A. Now, they’re moving to 1B, which includes those with underlying health conditions and those over the age of 65.

“There’s some who are still skeptical about it, they want to wait and see the research, the side effects, but I’ve had many say I want to be first in line just tell me when and where,” Alliance-AFT President Rena Honea said.

Right now, the district doesn’t know exactly when the next vaccine shipment will arrive, but they’re ready to go as soon as it does.

“I could definitely see us doing mass vaccination clinics to not interrupt instruction… on a weekend would be great,” Finely said.

No one is required to get the vaccine, but she’s hopeful most will want it.

“It’ll be that added layer of protection for not only our staff but our students,” she said.

