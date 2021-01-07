DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – U.S. Senator Ted Cruz (R-Texas) said Thursday, Jan. 7, he’s not resigning amid increased calls by Democrats for him to do so.

Democrats accused Cruz of inciting the violence at the Capitol Wednesday as he led efforts by some Republican Senators to object to the certification of the 2020 election.

On Thursday, Cruz and Democratic Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio Cortez of New York mixed it up on Twitter.

She said, “Senator Cruz, you must accept responsibility for how your craven, self-serving actions contributed to the deaths of four people yesterday… Both you and Senator Hawley (R-Missouri) must resign.”

In response, Cruz tweeted, “You are a liar. Leading a debate in the Senate on ensuring election integrity is doing our jobs, and it’s in no way responsible for the despicable terrorists who attacked the Capitol yesterday… And sorry, I ain’t going anywhere.”

The Senator told KTRK in Houston, “No one should be surprised to see Democrats playing politics and to see them attack, trying to attack strong conservative leaders. That’s something Democrats have done for a long time.”

Dallas County Democratic Party Chair Carol Donovan said she agrees with those calling for the Senator to resign.

“There is no process in which one would substitute a different slate of candidates than the ones that were in fact, elected by the American people. So shame on him. He knows better, he needs to step down,” said Donovan.

But U.S. Rep. Van Taylor, Republican of the 3rd Congressional District in Collin County defended Cruz saying, “I didn’t agree with him. I voted on different sides of this, but I have a lot of respect for Senator Cruz. I think he’s a great, great member of the United States Senate and Texas is well represented by him. Clearly, the people that committed the violence are the ones that are that are guilty of that and they should be prosecuted for it.”

On Wednesday, Jan. 6, during the Joint Session of Congress, Senator Cruz supported the objection to the State of Arizona’s election results.

He then led the debate in the Senate early in the afternoon when he addressed Republicans who disagreed with his call for a ten-day, emergency audit by an Electoral Commission of the states in dispute.

“I understand your concerns but I urge you to pause and think what does it say to the nearly half the country that believes this election was rigged if we vote not to consider the claims of illegality and fraud in this election.”

On Wednesday, the Texas Democratic Party first called for Senator Cruz to resign.

The Chair of the Texas Republican Party, retired Lt. Col. Allen West called the Democrats “delusional.”

But the House and Senate voted overwhelmingly to certify the election and Democrats Joe Biden and Kamala Harris will become the President and Vice President January 20.

On Thursday, more Democrats also called for President Trump to be removed from office.

U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Democratic Senate Leader Chuck Schumer called on Vice President Mike Pence and cabinet members to invoke the 25th Amendment so they could remove the President.

Democratic Congressman Marc Veasey added his name to the growing list of lawmakers who agree.

He tweeted, “These events further underscore that President Trump is an absolute threat to our democracy and must be restrained immediately.”

Donovan agreed. “Trump is a dangerous man. He is either intentionally inciting people to violate the Constitution and the democratic process or else he no longer has the mental capacity to realize what he’s doing.”

Congressman Taylor disagreed. “It’s 12 days until the President steps down. He announced that earlier this morning, he would step down voluntarily. So I think there’s no need to go through that. I was disappointed with his rhetoric and his response to the riots and his rhetoric prior to his response during the riots.”

On Thursday evening, President Trump released a newly recorded video on Twitter in which he condemned the violence at the Capitol by his supporters.

“To those who engaged in acts of violence and destruction, you don’t represent our country, and to those who broke the law, you will pay.”

He also conceded the election. “Now Congress has certified the results, a new administration will be inaugurated January 20. My focus now becomes a smooth, orderly transition of power. This moment calls for healing and reconciliation.”

Aside from removing him from office, Democrats have also said they are discussing impeaching the President for a second time.

