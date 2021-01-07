Comments
DENTON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – It’s a huge weekend of high school football in the state of Texas.
It’s state semi-final weekend, and the Denton Guyer Wildcats hope to punch their ticket to the state championship game.
Guyer played in the state finals last year, but to get back to the title game this year, the Wildcats have to find a way to beat the Cedar Hill Longhorns.
For Guyer, they know to be the best, you have to beat the best.
And Saturday’s game against Cedar Hill at Globe Life Park in Arlington will be one of the best matchups in the state this weekend.