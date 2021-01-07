FORT WORTH, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Residents of Fort Worth have the opportunity to submit questions for the six police chief finalists until Jan. 13.
They can send their questions via FWConnection.
The six police chief finalists were selected from a pool of more than 50 applicants. Click here to learn more about them.
Strategic Government Resources conducted a national search for the new police chief. Learn more about the candidates.
The next community meeting scheduled for 6:30 p.m. Jan. 14 at the Fort Worth Convention Center Ballroom, 1201 Houston St.
At the community meeting, there will be plenty of room for social distancing, and COVID-19 protocols will be in place. The meeting will also be carried live on FWTV, the city’s website and social media.
