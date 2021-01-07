FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – There is a growing list of lawmakers who are asking for the vice president to invoke the 25th Amendment to remove President Donald Trump from office after the chaos seen at the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday by his supporters.

Among those calling for the president’s removal is Democratic Rep. Marc Veasey of Texas’ 33rd congressional district, which covers areas of the Dallas/Fort Worth Metroplex.

In a series of tweets, Veasey said: “Yesterday, we saw violent insurrectionists ransack the U.S. Capitol resulting in multiple fatalities and putting countless more lives at risk–all incited by the sitting president. These events further underscore that President Trump is an absolute threat to our democracy and must be restrained immediately. That is why I am requesting VP Pence along with Cabinet officials invoke the 25th Amendment and begin the process of assuming the duties from President Trump who has shown his incapacity to serve in our nation’s highest office.”

The list also includes Reps. Shelia Jackson Lee, Veronica Escobar and Sylvia Garcia, all from Texas. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer have also called for the president’s removal via the 25th Amendment.

The 25th Amendment allows for the removal if the vice president and majority of Cabinet officials determine the president is unable to perform his or her duties. The vice president would then become president.

The riot in Washington, D.C. on Wednesday took over headlines as the president and his supporters called for the 2020 election results to be overturned due to unfounded claims of voter fraud. In the end, four people died as a result of the Capitol siege. One person, Air Force veteran Ashli Babbitt, was shot to death by an officer as she was breaking into the building and three others died from medical emergencies, according to police.

“What we witnessed yesterday was not dissent — it was disorder. They weren’t protestors — they were rioters, insurrectionists, and domestic terrorists. I wish we could say we couldn’t see it coming, but that isn’t true. We could,” President-elect Joe Biden said in a tweet.

Trump has not yet responded on Thursday to the events at the Capitol or calls for his removal.

