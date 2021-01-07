JOHNSON COUNTY (CBSDFW.COM) – The Powerball Lottery has been in the news recently because of an estimated jackpot nearing half a billion dollars — but before 2021 there was a winning ticket sold in North Texas.
A resident in Keene recently claimed a Powerball prize worth $1 million for the drawing on December 26.
The ticket was purchased at the Tiger Mart in the 1100 block of East Henderson Street in Cleburne.
The new millionaire, who has elected to remain anonymous, won the second-tier prize by matching all five of the white ball numbers drawn — 10-24-27-35-53. They missed out on the grand prize, worth hundreds of millions, because they did not get the red Powerball number, which for that drawing was 18.
Powerball jackpots start at $20 million and roll until the jackpot is won. Players win the jackpot by matching five numbers from a field of 69 numbers and one Powerball number from a field of 26 numbers.
Powerball drawings are held every Wednesday and Saturday. Tickets cost $2 (without multiplier options), and the sales time cut off in Texas is 9:00 p.m. — about an hour and 15 minutes before the actual drawing.
As of Thursday morning, the Powerball jackpot for the January 9 drawing is an estimated $470 million.
