WASHINGTON (CBSDFW.COM) – The White House announced Thursday that President Donald Trump has withdrawn the nomination of North Texas native Chad Wolf as Secretary of Homeland Security.

The announcement comes a day after Trump supporters stormed the U.S. Capitol and hours after Wolf called on the president to condemn the violence seen that day.

Before the announcement that Wolf was no longer nominated, he released a statement that read: “What transpired yesterday was tragic and sickening. While I have consistently condemned political violence on both sides of the aisle, specifically violence directed at law enforcement, we now see some supporters of the President using violence as a means to achieve political ends. This is unacceptable. These violence actions are unconscionable, and I implore the President and all elected officials to strongly condemn the violence that took place yesterday.

My full statement condemning violence at the U.S. Capitol. pic.twitter.com/N9vlAUQILA — Acting Secretary Chad Wolf (@DHS_Wolf) January 7, 2021

The riot in Washington, D.C. on Wednesday took over headlines as the president and his supporters called for the 2020 election results to be overturned due to unfounded claims of voter fraud. In the end, four people died as a result of the Capitol siege. One person, Air Force veteran Ashli Babbitt, was shot to death by an officer as she was breaking into the building and three others died from medical emergencies, according to police.

Wolf, who grew up in Plano and graduated from Southern Methodist University (SMU) in Dallas, was appointed as acting secretary in November 2019 after former Acting Secretary Kevin McAleenan announced his departure.

In his statement Thursday morning, Wolf said he would remain in his position until the official end of Trump’s administration later this month. He has not yet released a statement on the withdrawal.

