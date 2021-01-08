CBSN Dallas - Ft. WorthWatch Now
By CBSDFW.com Staff
DESOTO (CBSDFW.COM) – The New Year has gotten off to a good start for one resident in DeSoto who recently claimed a $1 million Texas Lottery prize.

The person won the second-tier prize of $1 million on the scratch ticket game Instant Millionaire. The ticket was purchased at the Cockrell Hill Texaco, located at 4201 West Jefferson Boulevard, in Dallas.

(credit: Texas Lottery)

The big winner has elected to remain anonymous.

This latest prize is the 26th of 40 second-tier prizes worth $1 million to be claimed in the Instant Millionaire game — which offers more than $519 million in total prizes, including 10 top prizes of $2.5 million.

