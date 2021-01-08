FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) — A young woman, guilty of attacking an elderly woman at a North Texas retail center, is headed to prison.
Nakayla Katrice Wright pled guilty to aggravated robbery for attacking a 71-year-old woman in a Burleson shopping center parking lot, using a taser on her several times, stealing her purse and using her credit card to buy hundreds of dollars of merchandise.
Wright entered her plea on December 30, 2020 and was later sentenced to 17 years in prison.
“For those of you who think it is open season on our elder population, I assure you it is not,” said Lori Varnell, an Assistant District Attorney who launched the office’s Elder Financial Fraud Unit in 2017. “You will be prosecuted, and these types of attacks will not be tolerated.”
The attack happened the day before Thanksgiving 2019 in the parking lot of a Ross department store on North Burleson Boulevard.
The elderly woman was attacked after she drove her vehicle into the lot, parked, and got out to get her young granddaughter from the car.
Two women approached the 71-year-old before she could get the child, and tazed her in the back. When the victim screamed and dropped to the ground her purse, that contained cash, several blank checks, ID and a credit card, was snatched.
The credit card was later used to buy some $360 worth of merchandise– including cigarettes and a 32-inch television.
17 years for a pack of Newports and a tv , idiot !