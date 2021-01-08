CBSN Dallas - Ft. WorthWatch Now
By CBSDFW.com Staff
Filed Under:Albertsons, DFW News, DoorDash, essential workers, gig economy, grocery stores, outsource, outsourced jobs, Safeway, Supermarket, Texas News, Tom Thumb

NORTH TEXAS )CBSNEWS.COM) – When COVID-19 pushed grocery stores onto the “front line” of the war against the pandemic, Albertsons sought to have their employees designated as “essential workers.”

Albertsons (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

Now, the company is outsourcing some of those jobs to gig workers on platforms such as DoorDash. Albertsons confirmed in a statement that it is moving away from running its own delivery services in certain locations and instead using third-party apps.

♦♦♦ Click Here To Read The Complete Story On cbsnews.com ♦♦♦

