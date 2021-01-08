Comments
NORTH TEXAS )CBSNEWS.COM) – When COVID-19 pushed grocery stores onto the “front line” of the war against the pandemic, Albertsons sought to have their employees designated as “essential workers.”
Now, the company is outsourcing some of those jobs to gig workers on platforms such as DoorDash. Albertsons confirmed in a statement that it is moving away from running its own delivery services in certain locations and instead using third-party apps.
