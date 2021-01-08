DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Dallas County Health and Human Services reported 2,387 additional positive cases of COVID-19 in Dallas County on Friday, Jan. 8.

Of those, 2,106 are confirmed cases and 281 are probable cases.

There is a cumulative total of 188,287 confirmed cases (PCR test).

There is a cumulative total of 23,492 probable cases (antigen test).

A total of 1,756 Dallas County residents have lost their lives due to COVID-19 illness after 21 more deaths were reported Friday.

The deaths include a Dallas woman in her 20s and two Dallas women in their 40s. Each had underlying high-risk health conditions.

“These numbers and deaths are a somber reminder that COVID is at all-time highs and can cause serious illness, and potentially fatal illness, for people of all ages,” said Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins in a statement.

There were 1,206 COVID-19 patients in acute care in Dallas County while the number of emergency room visits for COVID-19-like symptoms was 608 as of Jan. 7.

Dallas County will be opening vaccine mega center at Fair Park on Monday, Jan. 11, which will mean more opportunities for the 1B population.

Residents can sign up to get the vaccine by clicking here.

The provisional seven-day average of daily new confirmed and probable cases (by date of test collection) for CDC week 52 was to 1,637, which is a rate of 62.1 daily new cases per 100,000 residents.

The percentage of respiratory specimens testing positive for SARS-CoV-2 remains high, with 27.2% of symptomatic patients presenting to area hospitals testing positive in week 52 (week ending 12/26/20).

Since the beginning of the pandemic, over 3,864 healthcare workers and first responders have been diagnosed with COVID-19 in Dallas County.

Over the past 30 days, there have been 5,309 COVID-19 cases in school-aged children and staff reported from 677 separate K-12 schools in Dallas County, including 454 staff members.

There are currently 106 active long-term care facility outbreaks. This is the highest number of long-term care facilities with active outbreaks reported in Dallas County since the beginning of the pandemic.

A total of 3,201 residents and 1,808 healthcare workers in long-term facilities in Dallas have been diagnosed with COVID-19. Of these, 688 have been hospitalized and 361 have died.

About 22% of all deaths reported to date have been associated with long-term care facilities.

Forty outbreaks of COVID-19 in congregate-living facilities (e.g. homeless shelters, group homes, and halfway homes) have been reported in the past 30 days associated with 99 cases.

Of all confirmed cases requiring hospitalization to date, more than two-thirds have been under 65 years of age.

Diabetes has been an underlying high-risk health condition reported in about a third of all hospitalized patients with COVID-19.

The additional deaths reported Friday include the following:

– A woman in her 20’s who was a resident of the City of Dallas. She had been critically ill in an area hospital and had underlying high risk health conditions.

– A woman in her 40’s who was a resident of the City of Dallas. She had been critically ill in an area hospital and had underlying high risk health conditions.

– A woman in her 40’s who was a resident of the City of Dallas. She had been critically ill in an area hospital and had underlying high risk health conditions.

– A woman in her 50’s who was a resident of the City of Dallas. She had been critically ill in an area hospital and did not have underlying high risk health conditions.

– A woman in her 50’s who was a resident of the City of Mesquite. She had been critically ill in an area hospital and had underlying high risk health conditions.

– A man in his 50’s who was a resident of the City of Dallas. He had been critically ill in an area hospital and had underlying high risk health conditions.

– A man in his 50’s who was a resident of the City of Dallas. He was found deceased at home.

– A man in his 60’s who was a resident of the City of Garland. He had been critically ill in an area hospital and had underlying high risk health conditions.

– A woman in her 60’s who was a resident of the City of Dallas. She had been critically ill in an area hospital and had underlying high risk health conditions.

– A man in his 60’s who was a resident of the City of Dallas. He had been critically ill in an area hospital and had underlying high risk health conditions.

– A man in his 70’s who was a resident of the City of Duncanville. He had been critically ill in an area hospital and had underlying high risk health conditions.

– A man in his 70’s who was a resident of the City of Dallas. He had been critically ill in an area hospital and had underlying high risk health conditions.

– A man in his 70’s who was a resident of the City of Dallas. He had been critically ill in an area hospital and had underlying high risk health conditions.

– A woman in her 70’s who was a resident of a long-term care facility in the City of Dallas. She had been critically ill in an area hospital and had underlying high risk health conditions.

– A man in his 70’s who was a resident of the City of Garland. He had been critically ill in an area hospital and had underlying high risk health conditions.

– A man in his 80’s who was a resident of the City of Dallas. He had been critically ill in an area hospital and had underlying high risk health conditions.

– A man in his 80’s who was a resident of the City of Richardson. He had been critically ill in an area hospital and did not have underlying high risk health conditions.

– A woman in her 80’s who was a resident of the City of Dallas. She had been critically ill in an area hospital and had underlying high risk health conditions.

– A woman in her 80’s who was a resident of a long-term care facility in the City of Carrollton. She had been hospitalized and had underlying high risk health conditions.

– A man in his 80’s who was a resident of the City of Dallas. He had been critically ill in an area hospital and had underlying high risk health conditions.

– A woman in her 90’s who was a resident of a long term care facility in the City of Dallas. She expired in the facility and did not have underlying high risk health conditions.

MORE FROM CBSDFW