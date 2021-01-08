DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) — Some nurses in the Dallas Independent School District (DISD) are set to receive their first dose of the Moderna coronavirus vaccine on January 8. CBS 11 News spoke to a couple of health workers who say they are thrilled that this day has come.

Jennifer Barrett, a school nurse at Career Institute North, said, “I was super excited. I feel blessed to be given the opportunity to have the vaccine.”

Nearly 60 DISD nurses are receiving their first doses of the vaccine today.

Due to remote learning there’s been a limited number of people on campuses across the district this year.

Barrett said she typically sees 10 to 15 students and staff for some sort of illness every week.

This is the second round of DISD nurses receiving their first dose of the vaccine. With their inoculation, a total of 147 DISD frontline healthcare workers will have received the shot.

Tracy Copeland is the school nurse for Woodrow Wilson High School. She says to be in the priority group puts her mind at ease. “Working in that kind of environment is kind of high-risk. And we’re doing testing on staff and students now, so it’s important that everyone stay safe and everyone gets the vaccine.”

The vaccine is not mandatory for DISD nurses, but Copeland says she hopes teachers will be the next to be vaccinated.

