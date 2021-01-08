FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – A Winter Storm Watch has been issued for parts of North Texas as the area braces for cold rain and snow on just the second weekend of 2021.

Widespread wet weather, in the form of rain and snow, is anticipated for the region beginning early Sunday.

State Readying Resources Ahead Of Winter Weather In North Texas

The Winter Storm Watch will be in place starting Saturday night and continuing through 6 a.m. Monday. This is in anticipation of heavy snowfall, with accumulations of one to four inches and isolated amounts up to six inches.

The storm system that will bring the snow is impacting the Pacific Northwest Friday. This system will move over the Rocky Mountains on Saturday, before arriving in the Lone Star State on Sunday.

As models are coming into better agreement, it’s looking more likely that the most significant snowfall will occur out in the Big Country. But snowfall accumulation here in North Texas is looking more likely, especially west of the highway 281 corridor where more than four inches of snowfall *could* accumulate.

The forecast remains tricky. Surface temperatures are forecast to rise above freezing for most of the region during the day Sunday, so the precipitation won’t accumulate right away.

Accumulation of snow will likely not occur until sometime Sunday afternoon and continue into the evening.

The snow and rain will come to an end overnight Sunday into Monday, but temperatures are expected to dip to at or below freezing Monday morning. After a soggy Sunday, freezing temperatures will likely cause travel issues Monday morning.

Sunshine will be back for North Texas on Monday afternoon though, and highs will warm into the 40s.

Stay tuned to the latest CBS 11 forecasts as we head into the weekend.

