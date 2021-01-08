State Readying Resources Ahead Of Winter Weather In North TexasGovernor Greg Abbott on Friday, Jan. 8, placed "numerous resources on standby" ahead of a winter weather event expected to impact the state of Texas this weekend.

DFW Weather: Winter Storm Watch Issued For Parts Of North Texas As Area Braces For Cold Rain, SnowA Winter Storm Watch has been issued for parts of North Texas as the area braces for cold rain and snow on just the second weekend of 2021.

Temperatures Drop And North Texas Braces For Cold Rain, Snow This WeekendIt was just over a week ago when parts of North Texas received snow to ring in the New Year. Now, the area is bracing for another dynamic winter system that's set to arrive on Sunday.