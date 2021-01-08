NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Arlington gang member Jeremy Devonte White, aka “Worm,” was convicted at trial of felon in possession of a firearm.
Following around two hours of deliberation, a Fort Worth federal jury returned a guilty verdict against the 25-year-old on Thursday afternoon.
According to evidence presented at trial, on November 26, 2019, White, a known member of the Trill Fam street gang, was riding in the passenger side of a fellow gang member’s vehicle when Arlington police attempted a traffic stop. When the vehicle reached a residential neighborhood, he jumped out and fled with a backpack, which he then ditched in a resident’s yard.
Inside the backpack were two loaded handguns, including one with a 33-round, high capacity magazine. White was subsequently identified and apprehended.
White, who was convicted in 2015 of three incidents of felony evading arrest, now faces up to ten years in federal prison on the firearms charge. Sentencing was set for April 16.
