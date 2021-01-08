GARLAND, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – The Garland Health Department is collecting names of people to register for the COVID-19 vaccine waiting list.

But vaccination events will not be scheduled until additional vaccine supply is received.

COVID-19 vaccine is still in very limited supply and being prioritized to Phase 1A health care workers and first responders. A small number of vaccine may be available though for adults who meet the Phase 1B criteria (65 and older, or those with underlying medical conditions).

To register for the vaccine with GHD at this time, you need to be:

• In Phase 1A or Phase 1B

• At least 18 years old

• A resident or employee of the cities of Garland, Rowlett or Sachse

The vaccine is free and voluntary.

GHD strongly recommends all eligible people register to receive the vaccine. Those receiving the COVID-19 vaccine will have the immunization noted on their official IMMTRAC vaccine record.

More COVID-19 vaccines will become available as manufacturing and distribution ramp up.

Using the online form is the fastest way to get on the list. Those who are unable to complete the online form can register over the phone by calling the City of Garland’s COVID-19 Hotline at 972-205-3900, between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. The hotline is currently open seven days a week.

Click here to sign up.

Latest Coronavirus News | Coronavirus Resources

MORE FROM CBSDFW