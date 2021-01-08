Comments
GRAND PRAIRIE, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – A driver has been arrested after a nearly hour-long standoff with police and SWAT on Interstate-20 in southern Dallas County Friday morning.
Police said a traffic stop was made on a possible intoxicated driver on I-20 near Great Southwest. The driver then stopped in the middle of the road.
More police and SWAT responded to the scene as a standoff ensued. The standoff caused both sides of the highway to be shut down.
The driver was eventually arrested by SWAT officers but further details have not yet been released.
This is a developing story and will be updated.