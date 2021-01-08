DENTON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Denton County residents can now sign up for a waitlist to receive the COVID-19 vaccine on the new Vaccine Interest Portal at DentonCounty.gov/COVID19vaccine.

Once Denton County Public Health receives vaccines from the state, those who meet eligibility requirements as set by the Texas Department of State Health Services will receive further notification and appointment scheduling confirmation of their date, time, and place to receive their COVID-19 vaccination.

“I speak on behalf of the entire Denton County Commissioners Court in saying how thankful we are to Gov. Greg Abbott and Dr. John Hellerstedt with DSHS for their decision to allow us the ability to set up vaccine depot centers to ensure our residents get vaccinations as quickly and safely as possible,” said Denton County Judge Andy Eads. “We have been working toward this day for a long time. This announcement is a momentous one for all of us as we move closer to resolving this pandemic.

As announced Jan. 8, DSHS will be allocating most of the COVID-19 vaccine received from the federal government to providers who can vaccinate a large number of people. DCPH anticipates receiving an allotment of 3,500 vaccines early next week.

To ensure public safety and convenience, DCPH will offer two drive-thru vaccination clinics beginning on 7:30 a.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 12, 2021 and 7:30 a.m. on Thursday, Jan. 14, 2021. Only individuals who receive a vaccine appointment confirmation email or text message will be vaccinated at DCPH’s drive-thru vaccination clinics. DCPH will continue to utilize the Vaccine Interest Portal as additional vaccine supply is sent in future weeks. Individuals who are not one of the 3,500 to receive the vaccine next week will remain in line for future shipments and DCPH clinics.

Health care workers (under Phase 1A), people who are age 65 and older, and those who have a medical condition that increases their risk of severe disease or death (Phase 1B), will receive priority. Individuals will be able to stay in their vehicles to receive vaccinations. Individuals are asked to wear a mask when interacting with DCPH staff and Medical Reserve Corps (MRC) volunteers at the clinic.

Anyone who needs assistance with filling out the online form at DentonCounty.gov/COVID19vaccine can call 940-349-2585.

The Denton County Public Health call center will be operational until 8 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 8, 2021, with weekend hours to be determined based on call volume.

“These are the days so many of us have been waiting for – vaccine availability and more ways to protect the public’s health,” stated Dr. Matt Richardson, Director of DCPH. “We are grateful Denton County community members will have an opportunity to protect themselves and others with more than a mask, distancing, and handwashing.”

To minimize spread of COVID-19, DCPH continues to ask all community members to:

· Maintain at least six feet of physical distance in public settings and when around individuals outside of the household

· Wear masks or face coverings, which should cover both the nose and mouth, in public settings and when around individuals outside of the household

· Wash and/or sanitize hands frequently

· Stay home if you are symptomatic, have recently had close contact with a person with COVID-19, or are awaiting COVID-19 test results

