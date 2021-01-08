DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – The Dallas Stars are not expected to open their regular season on time after the National Hockey League announced an outbreak of COVID-19 within the team.
The NHL said Friday that six Stars players and two staff members tested positive for the virus.
The following statement has been released by the NHL. pic.twitter.com/aJcwSMX03k
— Dallas Stars (@DallasStars) January 8, 2021
“As a result of the positive tests, and as an appropriate precaution, the team’s training facilities have been closed, effective immediately, and will remain closed for several days while further daily testing and contact tracing is conducted,” the league said in a statement.
The NHL will also be revising the Stars’ 2020-2021 season schedule and does not expect them to open the season on the originally scheduled date of Tuesday, Jan. 19.
“The Stars organization has, and will continue to follow, all recommended guidelines aimed at protecting the health and safety of its players, staff and community at large as set by the NHL, local, state and national agencies,” the league said.
MORE FROM CBSDFW