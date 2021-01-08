DENTON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – A Denton County man is on a mission to help keep the homeless warmer this winter by hosting his own sleeping bag drive.

So far, Chris Bailey says he has managed to collect 1,528 through his Amazon wish list.

He says delivery trucks from Amazon are arriving at his house, during all hours of the day.

He’s been hosting the drive for five years.

“Years ago I saw a story on the news that someone had frozen to death. It was a homeless person. And I realized that one sleeping bag would have saved that person’s life,” Bailey said.

Every year since, he’s launched an Amazon wish list on December 26 and collects through the end of January.

He loads them on his trailer, and distributes them himself wherever they are needed both in Dallas and Fort Worth.

Bailey said last year he collected 769 bags, but this year is on track to double.

“I do think that people, they want to be charitable. They want to help out, but right now some people aren’t getting out of their house, so this is something that they can still do to help without having to go volunteer somewhere,” Bailey said.

This week he was even able to help one of his own delivery drivers.

“She said ‘where are these going to?’ and I said, ‘well, I go down to the shelters, and hand them out.’ And she said, ‘well good, maybe I’ll get one. I stay in the shelter,’” Bailey said.

He gave her a sleeping bag on the spot.

At $35 each, he’s collected more than $53,000 worth.

He says it’s a small gesture that really adds up.

“You know there’s a lot of good people in the world, but if you can’t find one, be one,” Bailey said.

