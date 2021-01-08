Comments
(CBS NEWS) – Twitter is permanently banning President Donald Trump from the platform, the company announced late Friday. The ban comes days after Twitter temporarily locked Mr. Trump’s account.
After close review of recent Tweets from the @realDonaldTrump account and the context around them we have permanently suspended the account due to the risk of further incitement of violence.https://t.co/CBpE1I6j8Y
— Twitter Safety (@TwitterSafety) January 8, 2021
“After close review of recent Tweets from the @realDonaldTrump account and the context around them we have permanently suspended the account due to the risk of further incitement of violence,” the company said in a statement.