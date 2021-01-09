DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Two adults and two children were killed Saturday morning after a woman crashed into the back of their vehicle on a highway in Dallas, police said. The woman is expected to be charged for the incident.

Police said they responded to the crash at around 5:40 a.m. in the southbound lanes of South R.L. Thornton Freeway.

Four victims who were inside a vehicle were found at the crash scene. Police said a juvenile male was pronounced dead at the scene, while another juvenile male and two adults died at area hospitals.

Through an investigation and after talking to witnesses, police determined a woman, who is being treated at a hospital for serious injuries, allegedly caused the crash.

Witnesses told police that a separate crash was blocking two left lanes on the highway, which caused traffic to merge right. The victims’ vehicle was stopped in the right lane because of traffic being backed up.

According to police, the woman was going traveling in the right lane and approached the victims’ vehicle. Police said the woman “failed to control her speed” and crashed into the back of the victims’ vehicle.

The woman collided “at a high rate of speed with no evidence of any preimpact braking,” police said.

The crash caused the the victims’ vehicle to also collide into the back of another vehicle, which caused a chain reaction, police said. According to police, there were no other injuries reported at the scene.

Police said the woman is expected to be charged with four counts of criminally negligent homicide.

The identities of the four victims or the woman have not yet been released.

The crash is still under investigation.

MORE FROM CBSDFW