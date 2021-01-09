DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – A 21-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly killing a ride-share driver during a ride in Dallas Friday morning, police said.
Police said they responded to a report just before 12 p.m. in the 4100 block of Langdon Road. Arriving officers found the victim, 33-year-old Joshua Miller, dead from what police described as homicidal violence.
Through an investigation, police learned Miller was a ride-share driver who had picked up the suspect at a nearby location. Police said the suspect demanded property during the ride and allegedly assaulted the victim until he died.
The suspect was identified as Joshua Scott, 21, and he was soon located and arrested, police said.
Scott was taken to Lew Sterrett Jail, where he was charged with capital murder. His bond has not yet been set.
MORE FROM CBSDFW