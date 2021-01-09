DFW Weather: Winter Storm Warning For Parts Of North Texas, Advisory For MetroplexThe winter storm watch that was issued for parts of North Texas on Friday has been upgraded to a warning, and now most of the Dallas/Fort Worth Metroplex is under a winter weather advisory.

State Readying Resources Ahead Of Winter Weather In North TexasGovernor Greg Abbott on Friday, Jan. 8, placed "numerous resources on standby" ahead of a winter weather event expected to impact the state of Texas this weekend.

DFW Weather: Winter Storm Watch Issued For Parts Of North Texas As Area Braces For Cold Rain, SnowA Winter Storm Watch has been issued for parts of North Texas as the area braces for cold rain and snow on just the second weekend of 2021.