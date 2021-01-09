DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Dallas County on Saturday reported a daily record-high of 3,194 new cases of COVID-19, along with 10 more deaths.

Saturday’s case count brings the total in the county to 190,580, which is the second highest in the state behind Harris County. Health officials said 901 of Saturday’s cases are considered probable.

Ten more deaths were also reported, for a total of 1,766. According to health officials, the ten patients all had underlying high risk health conditions and all but one had been hospitalized. Their ages ranged from 60s to 90s.

NEW: Dallas County Reports 3,194 New Positive 2019 Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) Cases, a New Record High and 10 Deaths, including 901 Probable Cases pic.twitter.com/3bBbXXrhGR — Clay Jenkins (@JudgeClayJ) January 9, 2021

Health officials reported there were 1,183 patients with COVID-19 in hospitals as of Friday, Jan. 8.

“Today we break 3,000 new COVID cases for the first time. This is 350 cases more than we’ve ever seen on a single day before. This closes this week as our second-deadliest week for COVID as we announce 10 more deaths today. Our positivity rate is also at a new all-time high at 31% and our daily average of new cases reached an all-time high of 2,104 for CDC week 53, ending January 2,” Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins said.

In Tarrant County, 3,110 new COVID-19 cases and eight more deaths were reported Saturday. The county now has seen a total of 173,840 cases and 1,711 deaths.

