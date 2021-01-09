(CBSDFW.COM) – The winter storm watch that was issued for parts of North Texas on Friday has been upgraded to a warning, and now most of the Dallas/Fort Worth Metroplex is under a winter weather advisory.
The National Weather Service issued a warning for western counties of North Texas such as Hill, Hood, Johnson, Navarro and Parker. The NWS says the affected counties could see between four to six inches of snow, with up to eight inches in isolated areas.
We have upgraded the Winter Storm Watch to a Warning and issued a Winter Weather Advisory for parts of DFW and other areas.
The products become in effect at 6AM Sunday and continue through Monday Morning. Please use extreme caution if travelling tomorrow and/or Monday! #txwx pic.twitter.com/zMEEXcENfq
Counties such as Dallas, Ellis, Kaufman and Tarrant, which are all under a winter weather advisory, may possibly see between one to two inches of snow, according to the NWS.
The NWS says the expected winter weather could cause travel issues such as slushy roads and pockets of snow that can be hazardous for drivers. This is especially important to note as the travel issues could linger into Monday morning.
The winter storm warning and winter weather advisory will be in effect from 6 a.m. Sunday to 6 a.m. Monday.
