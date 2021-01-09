BOSTON (CBS) – After President-elect Joe Biden announced Boston Mayor Marty Walsh as his nominee for labor secretary, Walsh confirmed the news himself via Twitter on Thursday evening.

Following Biden’s announcement, Walsh tweeted, “Working people, labor unions, and those fighting every day for their shot at the middle class are the backbone of our economy and of this country. As Secretary of Labor, I’ll work just as hard for you as you do for your families and livelihoods. You have my word.”

— Marty Walsh (@MartyJWalsh) January 8, 2021