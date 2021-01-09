FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – Texas Gov. Greg Abbott announced Saturday that the state has established two new COVID-19 therapeutic infusion centers in Fort Worth and Irving to help reduce hospitalizations.
The governor said the two centers were set up by the Texas Division of Emergency Management and that they will begin accepting patients on Monday.
The sites will be given Regeneron’s monoclonal antibodies and bamlanivimab to treat outpatients cases. Patients must meet certain criteria and be referred by a hospital or doctor, according to Abbott.
“Increasing access to COVID-19 therapeutic treatments is a proven strategy to reduce hospitalizations and save lives,” said Abbott. “I thank our partners from the North Central Texas Trauma Regional Advisory Council for working with the State of Texas to establish these infusion centers. Together, we will continue to mitigate the spread of COVID-19 and keep our communities safe.”
Other infusion centers were set up throughout Texas in cities such as Austin, El Paso and Laredo.
