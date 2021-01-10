DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – A Dallas council member has sent requests to both the city and the state of Texas to lower American Flags to honor a Capitol police officer who died as a result of the Jan. 6 siege in Washington, D.C.

In a memorandum, Adam Bazaldua of District 7 described the riot as “treasonous acts.”

Last Wednesday’s events took over headlines as President Donald Trump and his supporters called for the 2020 election results to be overturned due to unfounded claims of voter fraud. In the end, five people, including officer Brian Sicknick, died as a result of the Capitol siege. One person, Air Force veteran Ashli Babbitt, was shot to death by an officer as she was breaking into the building and three others died from medical emergencies, according to police.

Bazaldua said he sent formal requests to Dallas Mayor Eric Johnson and Gov. Greg Abbott to fly flags at half-staff to honor Sicknick.

“Officer Sicknick was not only a veteran who spent his life protecting our constitution, but also a member of law enforcement who continued that commitment at our Nation’s Capital,” Bazaldua said in the memorandum. “… Officer Sicknick did not take that commitment lightly as he died in the line of duty during the riots on the U.S. Capitol.”

The president on Sunday ordered the flag at the White House to be lowered to honor Sicknick and another Capitol officer, Howard Liebengood, who died while off-duty but had responded to the riot last week.

