DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Police are searching for a suspect who they said kidnapped a pizza delivery driver and then robbed her at gunpoint in Dallas Saturday morning.

Police said the victim, a 35-year-old woman, was walking back to her vehicle after delivering a pizza at an apartment at 5050 Pear Ridge when the armed suspect approached her and demanded money.

According to police, the suspect made threats and ordered the woman into her vehicle. He got into the driver’s seat and then began driving away, police said.

Police said the suspect continued to make threats and even physically assaulted her as they drove around Dallas for about an hour. The suspect drove to a bank and ordered the woman at gunpoint to withdraw money from an ATM, according to police.

The suspect then drove to Bernal Food Mart on Bernal Drive and pulled into a parking space, where the victim jumped out and ran into the store for help, police said.

Police said the store clerk called police for help and locked the doors before the suspect could enter. The suspect then fled the scene in the victim’s vehicle, and he remains at large.

The victim was treated by Dallas Fire-Rescue. A detailed description of the suspect has not yet been released.

