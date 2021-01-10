FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – Snow has arrived for parts of North Texas as a winter storm warning is in effect for western and southern counties and much of the Dallas/Fort Worth Metroplex is under a winter weather advisory.

Counties like Tarrant, Parker and Johnson are seeing the majority of the snow as the system moves east through the area. According to CBS 11 meteorologist Jeff Ray, he believes those areas in the western part of North Texas will have the best chance of seeing two or more inches of snow, while areas like Dallas will likely see much less.

Cities like Weatherford are being blanketed with snow with about two inches being reported. As much as six inches has been reported further west in Eastland County.

The National Weather Service has extended winter storm warnings in parts of the North Texas to more counties. The Metroplex is still under a winter weather advisory. Both are in effect until 6 a.m. Monday.

11:40AM Update: Minor adjustments were made to the Winter Storm Warning and Advisories. Overall expected accumulations have not changed. #dfwwx #ctxwx #txwx pic.twitter.com/yeleO6yoay — NWS Fort Worth (@NWSFortWorth) January 10, 2021

Now this is a proper snow.. pic.twitter.com/c9DauqgGDu — Johnson County EM (@jocotx_em) January 10, 2021