Snow In North Texas | Winter Storm Warning, Winter Weather Advisory Are In Effect | School Closings
By CBSDFW.com Staff
(CBSDFW.COM) – Some school districts in North Texas have decided to delay openings or close Monday due to the winter weather that moved through the area on Sunday.

Many of the western and southern counties of North Texas saw heavy amounts of snow, which happened for the first time in five years. As much as eight inches was reported in areas like Stephenville.

Due to the snow amounts and expected travel issues in the morning, some districts made decisions about classes on Monday.

