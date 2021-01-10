Some North Texas School Districts Delayed Or Closed Monday Due To Winter WeatherSome school districts in North Texas have decided to delay openings or close Monday due to the winter weather that moved through the area on Sunday.

Snow In North Texas As Winter Storm Warning, Winter Weather Advisory Are In EffectSnow arrived in parts of North Texas on Sunday as a winter storm warning is still in effect for western and southern counties and much of the Dallas/Fort Worth Metroplex is under a winter weather advisory.

DFW Weather: Winter Storm Warning For Parts Of North Texas, Advisory For MetroplexThe winter storm watch that was issued for parts of North Texas on Friday has been upgraded to a warning, and now most of the Dallas/Fort Worth Metroplex is under a winter weather advisory.