STEPHENVILLE, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – The city of Stephenville saw plenty of snow on Sunday, Jan. 10.
Some areas accumulated 6 to 8 inches worth, according to CBS 11 storm chaser Jason McLaughlin.
“It’s been kind of a dream come true, it makes me want to move to the mountains,” said Brady Morton, a Stephenville resident using his snowboard.
But when you don’t have mountains, Morton, like many others, made due at a local park.
“In Stephenville you have to come to the hill,” said Stephen Laduque, a Stephenville father.
It’s an unsaid snow day tradition in the city where only one thing is on everybody’s mind.
“It’s all fun, it’s all fun,” said Ladque. “They’re [the kids] only young once, and I am 51 but, my daughter keeps shaking her head and laughing at me, and I said, ‘I’ll grow up one day.’”
The Stephenville fire department tells CBS 11 News it was an uneventful day for them. They were just happy to see power lines were still up.
Plows roamed the streets, while locals soaked in what they say was a positive start to 2021.
“It is so much fun, just to get fresh air, but also just laughing with other people, and being safe. It’s just been really really fun,” said Stephenville resident Whitney Holt.
