CEDAR HILL (CBSDFW.COM) – Teachers and staff in the Cedar Hill Independent School District will soon have a new resource for classroom supplies and personal protection equipment.

On January 13, the district will open its Teacher Supply Warehouse at the CHISD Teaching and Learning Center, located at 1533 High Pointe Lane.

Teachers will be able to pick up a variety of school supplies as well as face masks and backpacks. The inventory was made available thanks to a donation from Walmart of Cedar Hill.

Here are some of the items available at the Teacher Supply Warehouse:

Wide Ruled Paper

College Ruled Paper

Wide Ruled Notebooks

Composition Notebooks

Three-Ring Binders

Folders

Crayons

Pencils/Pens

Pencil Cases/Pouches

Erasers

Glue Sticks

Protractors

Face Masks

“It is important to have all of these items at one location for teachers to access because as we know, teachers often come out of pocket for items their scholars may need,” said CHISD Director of Family and Community Engagement, Alicia Davis.

The supplies are only available to current CHISD teachers and the warehouse is only open one day a week — Wednesday. All items at the warehouse are free to educators.

