FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – He represented District 7 for a decade, now Fort Worth City Councilman Dennis Shingleton has decided not seek a sixth term.
Shingleton, 74, was elected in 2011. During his time, Shingleton played an active leadership role serving as Mayor Pro Tem and on several City committees including the Fort Worth Sports Authority and Legislative and Intergovernmental Affairs Committee. Prior to representing District 7 as a Councilmember, Shingleton served on the City Planning Commission for nine years and chaired it for five years.
“Together, working alongside residents and businesses from all parts of the community, we have made incredible strides and built a stronger Fort Worth with opportunity for all,” he said.
Shingleton played an integral role in an unprecedented public-private partnership that resulted in Dickies Arena. He continued to oversee the operations of the multipurpose arena, serving on the board of directors.
“District 7 is incredibly diverse with active and engaged residents and businesses,” Shingleton said. “The next representative has an extraordinary opportunity to continue supporting our community and everything that makes Fort Worth an incredible place to live and work.”
Shingleton will retire alongside his wife Cindy in Fort Worth.
