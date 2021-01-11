DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – After last week’s deadly siege at the U.S. Capitol, the FBI is warning law enforcement agencies about nationwide protests that may start later this week and extend through President-elect Joe Biden’s inauguration.

“It’s extremely concerning,” said Dr. Alex del Carmen, Associate Dean of Tarleton State University’s School of Criminology. “If you look at the nature of the FBI memo to law enforcement across the United States, it’s essentially telling them to get ready.”

The bulletin says extremists are calling for demonstrations at state Capitols and encouraging protesters to storm federal, state and local courthouses.

“It’s not an hour-to-hour thing,” Dr. del Carmen said. “It’s a minute-by-minute event, where the closer we get to the 20th, the more things that are going to happen.”

Governor Greg Abbott wouldn’t say if he’s called for more security at the Texas Capitol as state lawmakers prepare for their new legislative session.

“That’s something the Texas Department of Public Safety always remains on top of,” Gov. Abbott said. “They will continue to remain on top of that.”

The Dallas Police Department says it’s unaware of any planned protests in Dallas, but will have adequate staff leading up to and in the days following the inauguration.

The Fort Worth Police Department’s Intel Unit is keeping a close watch on any potential rallies or concerns, as they say they always do.

“Right now, it’s a matter of gathering intelligence, gathering information, and working with the other law enforcement partners in the area to ensure everyone is keeping each other aware and alert of what’s happening,” said Dr. del Carmen.

Dr. del Carmen says people should be vigilant and situationally aware in the coming days.

“In the event that they hear something or see something, they need to let law enforcement know,” he said.

MORE FROM CBSDFW