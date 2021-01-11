NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM/AP) – It wasn’t just North Texas that had snowfall over the weekend. In addition to the Lone Star State the winter storm blew across Louisiana and Mississippi on Sunday, then moved into Alabama and Tennessee on Monday, coating the region with a blanket of snow.

The precipitation and freezing temperatures forced some school and government office closures, and fostering some play time for adults and children alike.

As many as 6 inches of snow fell across parts of southern Texas, the National Weather Service in Houston reported Sunday night. The snow contributed to slick roads and power outages, but some families took time to enjoy the weather in areas like Austin and College Station.

Some parts of North Texas got just a dusting of snow, while other areas like Stephenville, Texas got eight inches of snow.

Several school districts are closed, delayed or scheduled for virtual learning only because of the winter weather.

The system moved into Louisiana and Mississippi during the nighttime hours, with Louisiana State Police warning people in an online video to stay off the roads if possible.

By Monday morning, a light dusting covered grassy and elevated surfaces across northern Alabama and southern Tennessee.

Snowfall totals of about 4 inches were expected for areas between Center, Texas, and Natchitoches, Louisiana, KSLA-TV reported. State government offices in 29 parishes will be closed Monday — including in Caddo Parish, where Shreveport is located — according to The Advocate.

More than 100,000 customers in Texas and over 45,000 customers in Louisiana were without power early Monday morning, according to poweroutage.us, a utility tracking website.

The National Weather Service in Jackson said 2 to 4 inches of snow were expected for areas including Vicksburg and Yazoo City, with locally heavier amounts possible.

Communities further south in Louisiana, Mississippi and Alabama missed the snow, but got rain or sleet.

(© Copyright 2021 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)

