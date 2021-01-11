DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – They were scheduled to faceoff tonight at the American Airlines Center in Dallas, but the Mavericks game against New Orleans has been postponed.
The NBA put out a statement that said —
“The National Basketball Association games scheduled for tonight between the New Orleans Pelicans and Dallas Mavericks at American Airlines Arena and tomorrow between the Boston Celtics and Chicago Bulls at United Center have been postponed in accordance with the league’s Health and Safety Protocols.”
The Mavericks game was scheduled to tip off at 5:30 p.m.
No word on which players or staff with which teams may have tested positive for the coronavirus. The also league hasn’t given any indication when the games will be rescheduled.
As a footnote to the announcement officials said, “The NBA and NBPA will be meeting today about modifying the league’s Health and Safety Protocols.” There’s been no word on exactly what that means or how games going forward might be affected.
