DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Officers with the Dallas Police Department are searching for two people who broke into Petland and stole multiple Bulldog puppies on Christmas Eve.
They first drove up to the store at 11909 Preston Road in a white Dodge Challenger. After getting out of the car, they smashed the glass on the store’s front door at 1:15 a.m.
Once inside, they stole the puppies from the business and fled the scene.
The Dallas Police Department is asking anyone with information regarding this offense to contact Property Crimes Detective Sheerin at (214) 670-7160 or at Sara.sheerin@dallascityhall.com.
Most breeders sell quality pet bulldogs for between $3900 – $5500.
MORE FROM CBSDFW