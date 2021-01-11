SOUTHLAKE, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Southlake Carroll football is calling it its most meaningful win in nearly a decade.

Saturday, Jan. 9, the Dragons defeated Duncanville 34 – 27, landing them a spot in the Class 6A Division I State Championship Game for the first time since 2011.

“It was unbelievable,” Dragons running back Owen Allen said. “That was a big win for our program and us as individuals.”

“I think Duncanville going in thought they were going to roll us,” Dragons receiver Landon Samson said. “But we kinda shocked the nation and ended up beating them.”

Dragons quarterback Quinn Ewers added, “Coming into this season we had three starters coming back and a whole new defense, a whole new offensive line and just to be able to do it with these guys when everybody thought it was going to be a gap year for us is just incredible.”

Southlake Carroll has a chance to win their ninth state title this weekend, but there’s something different this go around.

The Dragons are facing an Austin Westlake team led by Todd Dodge.

He’s the former Dragons head coach, who won four state titles here in Southlake. He’s also the father of current Southlake head coach Riley Dodge.

“He most want it so bad and we all want it so bad,” Allen said. “I think we are all willing to do whatever we can to get Coach (Riley) Dodge his first ring as a coach.”

Dragons safety Cinque Williams said, “It means a lot! He’ll have bragging rights for the rest of his life if we win.”

“Once Coach started coaching, he probably wanted this from the get-go,” Dragons receiver Brady Boyd said. “So it’s finally happened for him. It’s awesome.”

The Dragon players are not only looking to win the state title. They want to win “The Dodge Bowl” as well.

MORE FROM CBSDFW