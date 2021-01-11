CBSN Dallas - Ft. WorthWatch Now
By CBSDFW.com Staff
WASHINGTON, D.C. (CBSNEWS.COM) — The House is moving closer to impeaching President Trump if Vice President Mike Pence fails to invoke the 25th Amendment, with Democrats planning to take action of a resolution calling on Pence to remove the president over last week’s attack on the Capitol.

Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) takes questions from reporters during a press conference on Capitol Hill a day after a pro-Trump mob broke into the U.S. Capitol Building while Congress voted to certify on Thursday, Jan. 7, 2021 in Washington, DC. (credit: Kent Nishimura/Los Angeles Times via Getty Images)

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said Democrats plan to ask for unanimous consent for a resolution imploring Pence to invoke the 25th Amendment on Monday. House Republicans are almost certain to object, and Pelosi said she will bring the measure to the floor for a vote on Tuesday.

