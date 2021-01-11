Comments
WASHINGTON, D.C. (CBSNEWS.COM) — The House is moving closer to impeaching President Trump if Vice President Mike Pence fails to invoke the 25th Amendment, with Democrats planning to take action of a resolution calling on Pence to remove the president over last week’s attack on the Capitol.
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said Democrats plan to ask for unanimous consent for a resolution imploring Pence to invoke the 25th Amendment on Monday. House Republicans are almost certain to object, and Pelosi said she will bring the measure to the floor for a vote on Tuesday.
